FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Falling wholesale tariffs threaten Telecom Italia's network separation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 7 (Reuters) - The progressive drop in wholesale access prices threatens the sustainability of Telecom Italia’s soon-to-be separated network company (NetCo), the phone group’s Chief Executive Amos Genish said on Thursday.

“We are concerned about the continued fall in wholesale prices which doesn’t seem to be based on accurate analysis of our costs and risks undermining NetCo’s sustainability,” Genish said at an event in Rome.

In March, the phone group officially kicked off the process to put its fixed-line network into a legally separate company, fully controlled by the former state phone monopoly. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.