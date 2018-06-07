Falling wholesale tariffs threaten Telecom Italia's network separation plan

ROME, June 7 (Reuters) - The progressive drop in wholesale access prices threatens the sustainability of Telecom Italia’s soon-to-be separated network company (NetCo), the phone group’s Chief Executive Amos Genish said on Thursday.

“We are concerned about the continued fall in wholesale prices which doesn’t seem to be based on accurate analysis of our costs and risks undermining NetCo’s sustainability,” Genish said at an event in Rome.

In March, the phone group officially kicked off the process to put its fixed-line network into a legally separate company, fully controlled by the former state phone monopoly. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)