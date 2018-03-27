FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 27, 2018 / 4:09 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Telecom Italia notifies watchdog on network separation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Tuesday it had notified Italy’s communications regulator it had formally started the procedure to separate its fixed access network.

TIM, whose top shareholder is French media company Vivendi , is putting its network assets into a separate company called NetCo, fully controlled by the phone group.

In a statement, TIM said NetCo would have its own assets and its own staff and would guarantee full equality of treatment to all operators, through a single access point.

The phone incumbent said the creation of NetCo would comply with Italy’s so-called “golden power” regulation, that gives the government special powers over companies of strategic national importance.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.