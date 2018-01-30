Telecom Italia proposes to separate network assets - sources

MILAN/ROME, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has presented a proposal to the Italian communications regulator AGCOM to confer all of its network assets into a separate company fully controlled by the group, a sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The proposal will be presented to the Italian government and the company’s board in February, the person added.

A second source confirmed that a meeting between the regulator and TIM’s Chief Executive Amos Genish had taken place, at which the latter presented a proposal on separation of the company’s network assets.

The news confirm information reported by daily Il Messaggero earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo in MILAN and Francesa Piscioneri in ROME, editing by Agnieszka Flak)