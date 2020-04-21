Hot Stocks
Telecom Italia says vertically-integrated player should control single network

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said a single broadband network currently under discussion should be controlled by a vertically-integrated player, adding a wholesale-only model had proven “a failure” wherever applied.

Italy’s biggest phone group was responding to questions posed by a group of small investors ahead of a shareholder meeting this week.

Telecom Italia (TIM) has been in talks for months over a merger of its fibre network assets with that of Open Fiber, controlled by utility Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). TIM is a vertically integrated operator while Open Fiber works under a wholesale-only model.

The company also said it would be willing to speak with the government and the communications authority about potentially applying a RAB renumeration model to the combined network “provided that the value for shareholders is protected”.

