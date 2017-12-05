Telecom Italia to explore whether network separation needed

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Tuesday it would look into whether a separation of its fixed line network was needed to address concerns from Italian authorities and to unlock value.

Italian politicians and rival firms have long called on the former monopoly to separate and upgrade its network, an asset some analysts have valued at up to 15 billion euros ($17.7 billion).

“Over the coming months, the management will continue to examine various hypothesis to establish whether network separation is needed to address Institutions input and to unlock value,” TIM said in a statement, following a board meeting. ($1 = 0.8463 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)