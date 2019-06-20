Telecom Italia says to start talks with CDP, Enel on fiber network integration

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Thursday it had signed a non-disclosure agreement with state lender CDP and utility Enel aimed at kicking off talks on ways of integrating its fiber optic network with that of smaller rival Open Fiber.

“The objective of the discussions is to verify the feasibility of such operation, the related procedures and the perimeter of activity subject to a possible agreement, based on the will of the parties and on the legislative and regulatory frameworks,” it said in a statement.

Open Fiber is jointly owned by CDP and Enel. CDP also owns a stake of just under 10% in Telecom Italia.