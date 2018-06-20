FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment Production
June 20, 2018 / 1:21 PM / in an hour

Telecom Italia, Open Fiber discussed idea of fiber-to-the-home tie-up - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has discussed the idea of merging its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) assets with those of broadband rival Open Fiber with the smaller company’s shareholders, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The source said the next move in any tie-up of the two groups’ FTTH assets depended on the new management at state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) coming onboard.

CDP, which owns about 5 percent of TIM, is joint owner of Open Fiber with state-controlled utility Enel.

Open Fiber is currently rolling out an ultrafast broadband network across Italy in direct competition to TIM.

Resolving Open Fiber’s situation is a key priority for the new government, the source added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.