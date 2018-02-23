FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 5:30 PM / a day ago

Telecom Italia gets non-binding interest for Persidera valuing it at 290 mln euros - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has received another non-binding expression of interest for its majority-owned broadcasting unit Persidera, valuing the company at 290 million euros ($356.6 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

So far TIM has received only one binding offer for Persidera, presented by infrastructure fund F2i and towers firm Raiway.

TIM’s board was meeting to discuss the F2i-Raiway offer earlier on Friday.

$1 = 0.8133 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Giulio Piovaccari

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
