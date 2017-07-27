Vivendi's de Puyfontaine to temporarily take on most CEO powers at Telecom Italia

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Thursday Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine will temporarily take on most of the powers held by outgoing chief executive Flavio Cattaneo, who is stepping down following clashes with top investor Vivendi.

De Puyfontaine, who also serves as Vivendi CEO, will take on all of Cattaneo's responsibilities except those for security and international wholesale unit Sparkle, which will be assigned on an interim basis to Telecom Italia deputy chairman Giuseppe Recchi.

Keeping powers over Sparkle in Italian hands is regarded as crucial for politicians in Rome because the unit's submarine network transmits sensitive information between countries in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas.

Telecom Italia said group first-half EBITDA rose 10.4 percent, while revenues increased by 7.4 percent. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)