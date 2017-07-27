FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
Vivendi's de Puyfontaine to temporarily take on most CEO powers at Telecom Italia
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
July 27, 2017 / 5:25 PM / in 20 days

Vivendi's de Puyfontaine to temporarily take on most CEO powers at Telecom Italia

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Thursday Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine will temporarily take on most of the powers held by outgoing chief executive Flavio Cattaneo, who is stepping down following clashes with top investor Vivendi.

De Puyfontaine, who also serves as Vivendi CEO, will take on all of Cattaneo's responsibilities except those for security and international wholesale unit Sparkle, which will be assigned on an interim basis to Telecom Italia deputy chairman Giuseppe Recchi.

Keeping powers over Sparkle in Italian hands is regarded as crucial for politicians in Rome because the unit's submarine network transmits sensitive information between countries in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas.

Telecom Italia said group first-half EBITDA rose 10.4 percent, while revenues increased by 7.4 percent. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.