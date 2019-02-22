Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 22, 2019 / 2:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Telecom Italia CEO doesn't rule out losing control of fixed network

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s new chief executive does not rule out losing control of the company’s fixed-line network under a possible deal with rival Open Fiber, he said on Friday.

“There is no pre-defined ending of the story in any sense. I’m not excluding anything, nor am I recommending anything at this stage,” Luigi Gubitosi told analysts on a conference call.

Gubitosi on Thursday laid out a new three-year strategy as part of which Telecom Italia has started negotiations with smaller broadband rival Open Fiber on “all possible options including a full business combination on fixed network”. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below