Telecom Italia CEO doesn't rule out losing control of fixed network

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s new chief executive does not rule out losing control of the company’s fixed-line network under a possible deal with rival Open Fiber, he said on Friday.

“There is no pre-defined ending of the story in any sense. I’m not excluding anything, nor am I recommending anything at this stage,” Luigi Gubitosi told analysts on a conference call.

Gubitosi on Thursday laid out a new three-year strategy as part of which Telecom Italia has started negotiations with smaller broadband rival Open Fiber on “all possible options including a full business combination on fixed network”. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Susan Fenton)