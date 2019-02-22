UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia CEO doesn't rule out losing control of fixed network

* CEO doesn’t exclude or recommend any outcome of Open Fiber talks

* Network ownership is Elliott-Vivendi bone of contention

* CEO aspires to pay dividend again but not in current 3-yr plan

* (Adds details on dividend, share conversion)

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s new chief executive does not rule out losing control of the company’s fixed-line network under a possible deal with rival Open Fiber, he said on Friday.

The future of the fixed network has been a bone of contention between activist investor Elliott and 24-percent shareholder Vivendi, with Elliott pushing for a merger and Vivendi opposing losing control of TIM’s biggest asset.

“There is no pre-defined ending of the story in any sense. I’m not excluding anything, nor am I recommending anything at this stage,” Luigi Gubitosi told analysts on a conference call.

Gubitosi, who was appointed CEO in November, on Thursday laid out a three-year strategy as part of which Telecom Italia (TIM) had started talks with smaller broadband rival Open Fiber on “all possible options including a full business combination on fixed network”.

Gubitosi said he aimed to turn TIM into a “normal” company that paid dividends. “For me, a normal company - it’s a company where CEOs complete their term, hopefully, but also they have harmonious boards and they pay dividends to their shareholders.”

However, reinstating the dividend last paid six years ago was not part of the current 2019-21 plan, said Gubitosi, who previously held senior positions at Alitalia and Fiat.

The new CEO also said he supported the conversion of TIM’s non-voting savings shares, which he described as a “Jurassic Park type of instrument”, into ordinary shares. “I would convert them and I’ll do what I can in that respect,” he said.

Telecom Italia shares rose to a two-month high and were up 2.7 percent by 1458 GMT, topping the Italian blue-chip index . (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Susan Fenton)