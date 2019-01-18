UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia shares slide after warning over 2018 results

(Recasts with share reaction, changes date)

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia fell more than 8 percent on Friday after the Italian phone group warned of a decline in 2018 profit and said its domestic business would remain under pressure throughout this year.

Citing preliminary results, Telecom Italia (TIM) said late on Thursday that it expects to report full-year organic core earnings of around 8.1 billion euros ($9.2 billion) for last year.

The figure would represent a drop of less than 5 percent compared to the year before, a person familiar with the matter said, despite an improvement in its Brazilian unit. Telecom Italia (TIM) did not give any comparison figures.

By 0814 GMT, the stock was down 8.4 percent at 0.48 euros, underperforming a 0.8 percent fall in Milan’s blue-chip index .

TIM has been caught since early last year in a battle between top shareholder Vivendi and activist fund Elliott over how to revive Italy’s biggest phone group, an underperforming business with a hefty debt pile.

The company said on Thursday it expects to report a mid-single figure drop in organic core earnings for its domestic business for last year.

In March last year, former CEO Amos Genish, who was suddenly replaced in November, had forecast low single digit growth in domestic organic EBITDA for the years 2017-2020.

Broadband group Open Fiber is rolling out a rival fibre optic network to TIM’s, while French telecoms group Iliad has launched a low-price mobile offer for Italy.

The incumbent’s finances have also been stretched after it bid 2.4 billion euros - much more than initially planned - to secure airwaves in Italy’s fifth-generation mobile auction.

Adjusted consolidated net financial debt is seen at around 25.2 billion euros, TIM said on Thursday. All the operational results have yet to be checked by an external auditor and could still change, it added.

TIM’s board is set to approve final results for 2018 and its business plan for 2019-21 on Feb. 21.

TIM's board is set to approve final results for 2018 and its business plan for 2019-21 on Feb. 21.

The company said the "competitive dynamics" that impacted its Italian business last year are also expected to influence 2019, especially the first semester. ($1 = 0.8782 euros)