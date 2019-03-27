Italian state lender seeks to broker truce between warring investors at Telecom Italia - sources

MILAN/ROME, March 27 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is in talks with France’s Vivendi to broker a truce with U.S. group Elliott, seeking to end the year-long dispute between the two investors in Telecom Italia, two sources said.

Vivendi and Elliott have been trading blows over how to revive Telecom Italia (TIM), the slumbering telecoms heavyweight saddled with more than 25 billion euros ($28.12 billion) of debt.

CDP is TIM’s second biggest investor, behind Vivendi. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, Elvira Pollina and Stefano Bernabei)