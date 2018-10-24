Vivendi no longer wields control or dominant influence over TIM - AGCOM

ROME, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italian communications regulator AGCOM has ruled that Vivendi does not control or have any dominant influence over Telecom Italia (TIM) following a board change at the phone group in May, a document showed.

U.S. hedge fund Elliott pulled off a boardroom coup at TIM on May 4, wresting control away from the French media group.

The AGCOM ruling was made on July 12 but the decision was only released on Wednesday.