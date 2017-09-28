Telecom Italia picks former Vivendi top executive Genish as CEO

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia picked a former top manager at Vivendi, Amos Genish, as its new chief executive on Thursday, cementing the French media group’s authority over Italy’s biggest phone company.

Deputy Chairman Giuseppe Recchi will remain responsible for all assets associated with national security and defence, including international wholesale unit Sparkle, in a move aimed at soothing concerns in Rome, where Telecom Italia is considered a strategic company. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi)