UPDATE 2-Italian court annuls ruling on Vivendi control of Telecom Italia

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s top administrative court on Monday annulled a 2017 market regulator’s ruling that French media group Vivendi was exercising ‘de facto control’ of Telecom Italia (TIM) through its stake in the company.

TIM was fined 74.3 million euros ($90 million) for failing to notify the government its main shareholder Vivendi had effective control after Consob’s decision three years ago.

The fine was later suspended pending the court’s inquiry.

Consob’s ruling came after Vivendi, TIM’s top shareholder with a 24% stake, took control of two-thirds of the Italian phone company’s board in 2017. Activist fund Elliott eventually wrested control from Vivendi the following year.

The court said the regulator had not followed the right procedure when making its ruling, adding it could look into the matter again adopting the approach outlined by the court.

Vivendi and Telecom Italia had no immediate comment. Consob declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8223 euros)