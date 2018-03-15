Telecom Italia says investors have asked to replace six board members

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Thursday it had received a request from investors to include a motion to replace six board members, including its chairman, in the agenda of its upcoming shareholder meeting.

TIM, which is 24 percent owned by French media giant Vivendi , said its board would meet in coming days to decide on the request from investment funds Elliott International LP, Elliott Associates LP and the Liverpool Limited Partnership.

Last week Elliott said it had taken an unspecified stake in TIM and was ready to replace board members in a drive to improve strategy, value and governance. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)