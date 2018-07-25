FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vivendi very concerned over Telecom Italia, weighing options - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s main shareholder Vivendi is very concerned about the situation at the Italian phone group since activist fund Elliott seized board control and is weighing its options, a spokesman for the French media giant said.

“Elliott promised all kinds of things but now they seem to have disappeared... It’s a big mess,” the spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Elliott wrestled TIM board control from Vivendi in May after a two-month campaign to shake up the way the French group has been running the former telecoms monopoly.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

