FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia is target of any possible fine by Italy over Vivendi control - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
September 29, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 21 days ago

Telecom Italia is target of any possible fine by Italy over Vivendi control - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME/MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The process Italy has launched and which could lead to a fine for failure to notify the government of Vivendi assuming de facto control of Telecom Italia is against the Italian phone group, government sources said.

It was previously assumed that any fine that could emerge from the investigation would fall on French media group Vivendi and not Telecom Italia (TIM).

Vivendi, TIM’s top shareholder with a 24 percent stake, has repeatedly denied controlling Italy’s biggest phone group.

Vivendi declined to comment.

A Telecom Italia source said the company reiterated its position that there was no need for any notification because it had never made any changes regarding control of the company and its network.

Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.