Italy govt meeting on Vivendi's control of Telecom Italia postponed to Tuesday -sources
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal's future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal's future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
#Entertainment Production
September 25, 2017 / 1:27 PM / in 25 days

Italy govt meeting on Vivendi's control of Telecom Italia postponed to Tuesday -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A meeting of Italian government officials to discuss whether to sanction Vivendi on the grounds that it failed to notify Rome of its effective control of Telecom Italia has been postponed to Tuesday, two sources close to the matter said.

The government committee had previously been due to meet and possibly take a decision on the matter on Monday.

French media group Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia’s (TIM‘s) biggest shareholder with a 24 percent stake, has repeatedly denied controlling Italy’s biggest phone group.

A source told Reuters on Friday that Italy was set to fine Vivendi with a penalty of less than 300 million euros ($356 million). ($1 = 0.8417 euros) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
