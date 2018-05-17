FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 8:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Telecom Italia asks for temporary layoffs for 4,000 workers - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 17 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has asked the Italian government to approve a temporary layoff scheme for 4,000 workers as part of the new 2018-20 business plan the telecoms group unveiled in March, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

TIM had no immediate comment.

Under the state-sponsored scheme, workers remain at home for a certain period of time as the company adjusts to lower market demand, but are not laid off.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za

