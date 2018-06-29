FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 29, 2018 / 9:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Argentine regulator approves Telecom Argentina, Cablevision merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 29 (Reuters) - Argentina’s anti-trust regulator on Friday approved a merger between Telecom Argentina and cable TV provider Cablevisión, allowing the creation of the largest telecommunications group in the country.

The CNDC regulator attached several conditions to the deal, which was also approved by Argentina’s communications regulator in December, including shares divestment.

Telecom Argentina and Cablevision announced their intention to merge earlier this year following a policy change by market-friendly President Mauricio Macri’s government that allows phone companies to also offer paid television.

Report by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.