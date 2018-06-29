Argentine regulator approves Telecom Argentina, Cablevision merger

BUENOS AIRES, June 29 (Reuters) - Argentina’s anti-trust regulator on Friday approved a merger between Telecom Argentina and cable TV provider Cablevisión, allowing the creation of the largest telecommunications group in the country.

The CNDC regulator attached several conditions to the deal, which was also approved by Argentina’s communications regulator in December, including shares divestment.

Telecom Argentina and Cablevision announced their intention to merge earlier this year following a policy change by market-friendly President Mauricio Macri’s government that allows phone companies to also offer paid television.