September 10, 2018 / 3:55 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

South Africa ready to intervene in MTN-Nigeria disput -minister

1 Min Read

DURBAN, South Africa, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The South African government is ready to intervene in a dispute between telecoms company MTN Group and the Nigerian government, if MTN asks for help, South Africa’s Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele told Reuters.

“If they need our assistance, then we will engage our counterpart in Nigeria,” Cwele said on the sidelines of a telecoms conference in Durban.

Cwele also said that MTN has told the South African government that talks continue between the company and the Nigerian government. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by David Goodman)

