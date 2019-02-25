European Commission to take decision on network vendor security soon -Gabriel

BARCELONA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission will decide soon on admission criteria for telecoms network vendors, Digital Single Market Commissioner Mariya Gabriel said, saying she understood concerns that barring Chinese companies could delay the roll-out of 5G services.

“When 5G networks become mission-critical, networks need to be secure,” Gabriel said in a keynote address at the Mobile World Congress, the telecoms industry’s main annual gathering. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Jason Neely)