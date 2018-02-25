Nokia phones to expand to high-end while also striking nostalgia chord

BARCELONA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Seeking to capitalise on a remarkable comeback over the past year, Nokia phones are expanding to include their first premium Android smartphone model, as well as a remake of one of its biggest hits of the 1990s, the 8110 “slider” feature phone.

Set up by ex-Nokia executives who have licensed the famous brand to sell phones worldwide, HMD Global -- as the year-old company is known -- has focused on mid-priced Androids and even sub-$100-priced phones since entering the smartphone market.

Chief Executive Florian Seiche said HMD has sold around 30 million phones after introducing 11 new phone models over the past year. On Sunday, it unveiled two new models plus refreshed versions of three phones first launched last year.

“We feel great about the momentum we had in 2017 and that gives us the confidence to double down in 2018,” Seiche told reporters at a briefing in London ahead of the product launch.

The Nokia 8 is the company’s first flagship phone, priced at 749 euros ($921) while the new, 4G-ready version of Nokia 8110 is priced at 79 euros ($97). ($1 = 0.8135 euros) (Reporting by Eric Auchard, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)