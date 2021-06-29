Musk says total investments in Starlink to reach $20-$30 billion

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Tuesday that total investments in Starlink would reach between $5 billion and $10 billion before the satellite internet venture achieves positive cash flow.

Over the lifetime of the project, total investments could run to $20-$30 billion, the Tesla Inc CEO told the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“It’s a lot, basically,” Musk said in a video interview from California.