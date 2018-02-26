Telia eyes M&A as it focuses on core Nordic markets

BARCELONA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nordic telecoms operator Telia hopes to complete a planned exit from its Eurasian businesses this year and is interested in acquisitions in its core markets, Chair of the Board Marie Ehrling told Reuters.

Telia announced a strategic pullout in 2015 after former management became embroiled in a bribery scandal in Uzbekistan. The company turned the page last year with U.S. and European settlements costing $966 million. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Sonderpalm)