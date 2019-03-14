Maroc Telecom buys Millicom's Chad subsidiary

CASABLANCA, March 14 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecoms operator, said on Thursday it had bought Swedish-listed Millicom’s subsidiary Tigo Chad, the leading provider of digital services in the African country.

The acquisition is part of Maroc Telecom’s plan to step up operations in the region, it said without giving further details.

The completion of the deal is subject to the approval of Chad’s authorities, it said.

Millicom said in a separate statement the sale is in line with its plan to focus on Latin America. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Editing by Alexandra Hudson)