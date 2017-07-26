FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 21 days ago

Telefonica Brasil posts 25 pct rise in second-quarter profit

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA , the biggest telecommunications firm in the country, on Wednesday reported a 25 percent rise in second-quarter net income to 873 million reais ($275 million), a securities filing showed.

Profit at the Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica missed an average forecast of 1.039 billion reais in a Thomson Reuters survey of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 10 percent to 3.528 billion reais, in line with an average forecast of 3.556 billion reais.

$1 = 3.17 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Jason Neely

