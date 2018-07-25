Telefonica Brasil beats quarterly profit estimates

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA , Brazil’s largest telecommunications firm, beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday as the company booked a one-off gain related to a legal tax dispute.

In a securities filing, the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Telefonica SA posted second-quarter net income of 3.15 billion reais ($840.58 million), up 261.2 percent from the same period a year ago and above a Reuters consensus estimate of 1.28 billion reais. ($1 = 3.7474 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Adrian Croft)