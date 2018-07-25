FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 25, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Telefonica Brasil beats quarterly profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA , Brazil’s largest telecommunications firm, beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday as the company booked a one-off gain related to a legal tax dispute.

In a securities filing, the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Telefonica SA posted second-quarter net income of 3.15 billion reais ($840.58 million), up 261.2 percent from the same period a year ago and above a Reuters consensus estimate of 1.28 billion reais. ($1 = 3.7474 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.