Telefonica Brasil Q3 net profit down to 965 mln reais

BRASILIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA, which operates Brazil’s largest wireless carrier, posted a third-quarter net profit of 965 million reais ($242 million), down 69% from the same quarter last year, the company said on Monday in a securities filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of cash generation known as EBITDA, was 4.54 billion reais for the third quarter, down 15.1% from a year ago. ($1 = 3.9882 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle, editing by Louise Heavens)