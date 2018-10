SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil reported a sharp rise in third-quarter net profit, thanks in large part to major one-off benefits from tax rulings.

In a securities filing, Brazil’s largest telecom firm said net profit surged 160 percent from the same period last year to 3.177 billion reais ($855 million), while earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation jumped 30 percent to 4.78 billion reais.