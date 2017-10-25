FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2017 / 9:28 AM / in 3 hours

Telefonica Brasil tops Q3 profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA, the biggest telecommunications firm in the country, on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of 1.223 billion reais ($377 million), up 28 percent from a year earlier.

Profit at the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Telefonica beat an average forecast of 1.177 billion reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 7.8 percent to 3.677 billion reais versus a consensus estimate of 3.656 billion reais.

$1 = 3.24 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
