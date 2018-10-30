UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil earnings boosted by tax ruling

(Adds details on adjusted net profit and EBITDA)

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil reported a sharp rise in third-quarter net profit, thanks in large part to a major favorable tax ruling as well as the continued expansion of its higher-end offerings.

In a securities filing, Brazil’s largest telecommunications company, said net profit surged 160 percent from the same period last year to 3.177 billion reais ($855 million), while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 30 percent to 4.78 billion reais.

Those results were heavily affected by non-recurring items, notably a 1.382 billion-real boost from a Supreme Court ruling that overturned an accounting principle in which many firms were effectively double-taxed.

In the filing, the company said EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring items came to 3.886 billion reais, roughly in line with the Reuters average estimate of 3.81 billion reais.

In a conference call with journalists, executives said that without the one-off items, net profit would have grown 23 percent in a year-over-year basis, bringing net profit to about 1.5 billion reais, almost exactly in line with the Reuters estimate.