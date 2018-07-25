UPDATE 1-Telefonica Brasil hits profit estimates after tax one-off

(Adds details on tax one-off, operations)

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA , Brazil’s largest telecommunications firm, beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday as the company booked a gain related to a legal tax dispute, though results came in roughly on target when corrected for one-offs.

In a securities filing, the Brazilian unit of Spain’s Telefonica SA posted second-quarter net income of 3.15 billion reais ($841 million), up 261 percent from the same period a year ago and above a Reuters consensus estimate of 1.28 billion reais. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 5.18 billion reais.

When adjusted for the tax issue, however, EBITDA came to 3.72 billion reais, up 5.8 percent year-on-year and roughly in line with the Reuters consensus estimate of 3.77 billion reais.

In the quarter, Telefonica Brasil continued its strategy of focusing on data and high-end broadband products, and increasingly migrating customers away from lower-cost pre-paid plans.

The strategy has proven successful for Vivo, as Telefonica Brasil is branded, as well as competitors such as TIM Participacoes SA, the local unit of Telecom Italia SpA.

The company said its results benefited from 1.83 billion reais in one-off revenue in the second quarter, mainly due to a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year, overturning a controversial accounting principle in which many firms were effectively double-taxed. ($1 = 3.74 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Adrian Croft)