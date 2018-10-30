UPDATE 2-Telefonica Brasil to boost investments after hitting profit estimates

(Updates with focus on capex forecast)

By Gram Slattery

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil is preparing to ramp up its investments in 2019 after growth in higher-end offerings like 4G and high-speed broadband boosted profits in the third quarter.

Eduardo Navarro, the chief executive of Telefonica SA’s Brazil unit, said the firm was still drafting capital spending plans for next year. Still, speaking in a conference call with journalists, he expected investments to climb to near 9 billion reais ($2.42 billion) in 2019, up from slightly less than 8.5 billion reais this year.

In the call, Navarro emphasized accelerating growth in the firm’s higher-margin postpaid segment, in which customers receive a bill at the end of each month based on actual usage. The firm, like competitors, is shifting more and more away from prepaid plans, which are typically more popular among lower income clients and suffered significantly during Brazil’s latest economic downturn.

“This acceleration (in postpaid) was only possible with an acceleration of investments,” Navarro said.

In a securities filing on Tuesday morning, Brazil’s largest telecommunications company said net profit surged 160 percent from the same period last year to 3.177 billion reais ($855 million), while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 30 percent to 4.78 billion reais.

Those results were heavily affected by non-recurring items, notably a 1.382 billion-real boost from a Supreme Court ruling that overturned an accounting principle in which many firms were effectively double-taxed.

In the filing, the company said EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring items came to 3.886 billion reais, in line with Reuters estimates. In the conference call with journalists, executives said that without the one-off items, net profit would have grown 23 percent in a year-over-year basis, bringing net profit to about 1.5 billion reais, almost exactly in line with the Reuters estimate.

As in previous quarters, the firm reported growth in postpaid connections and a decrease in postpaid connections. It also reported continued strong growth in its high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband business.