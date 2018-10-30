UPDATE 3-Telefonica Brasil bullish tax, reform outlook sends shares soaring

(Recasts to focus on tax and regulatory issues)

By Gram Slattery

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA on Tuesday reported profits that hit estimates, forecast better shareholder payouts and struck a bullish tone on reforms that could free up billions of reais in investments, sending its shares higher by the most in nearly 18 years.

In a securities filing, Brazil’s largest telecommunications company said net profit surged 160 percent from a year earlier to 3.18 billion reais ($855 million) in the third quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 30 percent to 4.78 billion reais.

Results were boosted by favorable rulings in tax disputes. Excluding those effects, profit and EBITDA were roughly in line with Refinitiv average estimates of 1.51 billion reais and 3.81 billion reais, respectively.

Preferred shares of Vivo, as the company is branded, gained steam as executives struck a bullish tone on a conference call, climbing as much as 9.3 percent in the session, their biggest intraday gain since January 2001.

On the call, Chief Financial Officer David Melcon said additional tax rulings could lead to further benefits to the company worth 3 percent of its market capitalization, which would then be passed on to shareholders.

“This will really change the trend of shareholder remuneration at Vivo in the coming years,” he said.

Executives also said the regulatory landscape for Brazil’s telecommunications sector was set to improve, following the victory of right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro in the runoff election for Brazil’s presidency on Sunday.

The PL-79 telecoms reform, proposed legislation that has been stalled in Congress for years, could be approved by the end of 2018, they said.

That reform would allow five telecommunications companies operating in Brazil, particularly Vivo and competitor Oi SA , to redirect billions of reais in capital spending away from outdated technologies such as pay phones, in favor of broadband and fourth-generation (4G) mobile technology.

In an earlier call with journalists, Chief Executive Eduardo Navarro said he expected investments to climb to near 9 billion reais in 2019, from less than 8.5 billion reais this year.

Navarro highlighted strong growth in the higher-margin postpaid segment, in which customers receive a bill at the end of each month. The company, like competitors, is shifting away from prepaid plans, which are popular among lower-income customers and suffered significantly during a recent economic downturn.

“This acceleration (in postpaid) was only possible with an acceleration of investments,” Navarro said. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Bernadette Baum, Steve Orlofsky and Frances Kerry)