SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest wireless carrier Telefonica Brasil SA reported a drop in fourth-quarter net income, despite higher revenues and lower costs.

Telefonica Brasil’s recurring net income hit 1.486 billion reais ($341 million), down 4.2% from a year earlier, while a Refinitiv consensus estimate was expecting a profit of 1.519 billion reais. ($1 = 4.3563 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Susan Fenton)