SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil SA on Wednesday reported a 55.2% fall in second- quarter net income compared with the same period a year earlier, exceeding market expectations.

In a securities filing, Brazil’s largest wireless carrier said quarterly net recurring profit hit 1.42 billion reais ($376.31 million), above a consensus estimate of 1.338 billion reais ($354.39 million) compiled by Refinitiv.