Integrated Telecommunications Services

Telefonica Deutschland sees revenue growth of 5% through 2022

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland plans to achieve cumulative revenue growth of 5% by the end of 2022 and bring about a sustained improvement in profitability, it said in a strategy update on Tuesday.

The subsidiary of Spain’s Telefonica will connect 30% of German households to its 5G mobile network this year, and provide complete coverage by 2025.

“Our operational business is very resilient,” CEO Markus Haas said in a statement before a presentation to investors. “We have made significant progress in expanding the network and can now look our competitors in the eye.” (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)

