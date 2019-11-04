Telefonica Deutschland adds subscribers in Q3, confirms guidance

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland on Monday reported a 1.9% increase in revenue in the third quarter as it added 392,000 subscribers, leading CEO Markus Haas to confirm guidance for the year as a whole.

Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rose by 25.8% to 601 million euros ($671 million), although this did not include regulatory effects that have created headwinds for telecoms operators in Germany.

For the first nine months of 2019, OIBDA was up 0.8%, including exceptional and regulatory effects, said the company, which is controlled by Spain’s Telefonica. ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Riham Alkousaa)