Telefonica Deutschland Q3 core profit beats; guidance trimmed

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland reported a bigger-than-expected rise in core third-quarter profit as it reaped synergy gains from its merger with E-Plus but tempered expectations for earnings growth this year.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation, and before exceptional effects, rose 2.1 percent to 468 million euros ($551 million), above the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Quarterly sales declined by 1.3 percent to 1.85 billion euros, ahead of the of 1.78 billion consensus.

Mobile service revenues, a key driver of Telefonica’s top line, declined 0.1 percent. Telefonica signed up 183,000 new customers in Q3 and mobile data usage grew by 49 percent.

The No.3 telecoms player in Germany slightly lowered the top end of its 2017 guidance range for OIBDA before exceptional items to be flat or grow by a low single-digit percentage. The company will also propose a dividend payout of 26 euro cents, up from 25 cents last year. ($1 = 0.8496 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Ludwig Burger)