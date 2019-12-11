Telefonica Deutschland picks Nokia and Huawei for 5G network

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland said on Wednesday that it had selected Nokia of Finland and China’s Huawei as partners for its 5G network which it expects to start building in early 2020.

Cooperation with the network vendors will depend on both receiving the necessary certification in Germany, which has yet to finalise rules for scrutinising the technology and governance of suppliers.

“With this decision we are taking into account the fact that the political process has not yet been completed, without delaying the start of its 5G network buildout,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Tassilo Hummel)