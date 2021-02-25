Telefonica UK addresses Sky's O2-Virgin merger concerns - O2 CEO

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Telefonica UK’s O2 said concerns raised by partner Sky over the merger between O2 and Virgin Media had been addressed.

Sky had said in a submission to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) early in February it was concerned the merger could have a significant adverse impact on competition by harming Sky Mobile.

The submission was published on Wednesday.

“Since that time I can confirm that both organisations have reached an agreement which addresses their concerns in full, and the CMA is fully aware of that situation,” Mark Evans said in an interview after O2 published its full-year results.

Virgin Media is a direct competitor to Sky’s pay-TV and broadband business, while Sky uses O2’s network to provide mobile services to its customers.