Telefonica, Liberty Global weigh combining UK units - Bloomberg News

May 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica SA and billionaire John Malone’s Liberty Global Plc are exploring a combination of their UK operations, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The companies are discussing a potential deal to combine Telefonica's O2 mobile network and Liberty Global's Virgin Media business, Bloomberg said bloom.bg/2KPLWXF, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

A Telefonica spokesman said the company had no comment on the report, while Liberty Global did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.