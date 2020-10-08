UK regulator seeks to review O2-Virgin deal

FILE PHOTO: A woman speaks on her mobile telephone outside an O2 shop in Loughborough, Britain, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British competition regulator has asked to review the merger between Liberty Global's LBTYA.O Virgin Media and Telefonica's O2 TEF.MC instead of Brussels because any impact on consumers will be felt in the UK and after Brexit.

The two companies have agreed to merge their British businesses in a $38 billion deal that will pose much stronger competition to market leader BT BT.L.

“Ultimately, this is a decision for the European Commission, but as the merger will only impact UK consumers – and any effects would only be felt after the end of the transition period – it is only right for the CMA to request it back,” said Andrea Coscelli, head of the Competition and Markets Authority.