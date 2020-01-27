Telefonica hires Morgan Stanley to seek investor for technology unit - report

MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Spanish telecom giant Telefonica has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to seek an investor to take a stake in its technology unit, news outlet El Confidencial reported on Monday, citing unidentified financial sources.

Telefonica is seeking a partner to buy up to 49% in Telefonica Tech, its unit grouping together its cybersecurity, Internet of Things and cloud computing businesses, El Confidencial said.

The Spanish telecom firm said in November it was planning to split out part of its Latin America business and seek partners for other units in a bid to generate more than 2 billion euros ($2.22 billion) a year in extra revenues by 2022.

Its Chief Executive Jose Alvarez-Pallete said at the time that different investors had shown an interest in Telefonica Tech.

A Telefonica spokeswoman was not immediately able to comment the report. ($1 = 0.9014 euros)