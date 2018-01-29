FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
January 29, 2018 / 11:21 AM / in 4 hours

Spain's Telefonica in talks to include Netflix content on TV platform -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Telefonica and Netflix are close to reaching an accord which will permit the Spanish telecommunications company to include the U.S. group’s content as part of its television service, a source close to the talks said on Monday.

The two companies were close to an agreement which would most likely take a few weeks to finalise, the source said.

Telefonica, which has some 3.7 million subscribers for its television service Movistar+, declined to comment.

Netflix, which was not immediately available for comment, has around 1.16 million subscribers in Spain. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; writing by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.