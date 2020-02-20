Telefonica CEO says asset sales will help net debt become less of a concern

MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Spain’s Telefonica said on Thursday he expects the company’s net debt to become less of a concern in the near future, allowing it to reconsider shareholder remuneration.

“We think we are getting closer to a moment when net debt is less of a concern,” Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete said on a conference call, adding the company could consider share buybacks once it feels “comfortable” with its leverage.

“We expect multibillion disposals in the coming future ... certainly that will help to bring that moment forward,” he added. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Inti Landauro)